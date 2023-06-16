Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Daphne van Domselaar is the Netherlands' first-choice goalkeeper

Aston Villa are set to sign Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar on a free transfer when her contract with FC Twente expires later this month.

She will sign a three-year deal with the Women's Super League side.

Van Domselaar has 13 caps and will replace England's Hannah Hampton, who will leave this summer with Chelsea her likely destination.

The 23-year-old is in the Netherlands squad for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"We had real competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs," Villa manager Carla Ward said.

"She's a player who comes with great pedigree and potential to be one of the world's best. We're delighted to have her and we very much look forward to working with her."

Van Domselaar has won three Eredivisie Vrouwen titles since joining FC Twente in 2017.