Danny Ward: Huddersfield Town forward signs new two-year deal

Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward and boss Neil Warnock
Danny Ward has also worked with Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock at Rotherham and Cardiff

Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward has signed a new two-year deal.

The 32-year-old's previous contract was due to come to an end on 30 June.

He rejoined the Terriers for a second spell in August 2020 and has scored a total of 39 goals in 239 league appearances for the club.

"I've always enjoyed working with him, we have a great relationship together and I know he'll continue to give everything next season," boss Neil Warnock told the club website.external-link

