Cameron Norman: MK Dons sign Newport County right-back on free transfer

Cameron Norman made 100 appearances for Newport County over two seasons
MK Dons have signed defender Cameron Norman on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old will join the relegated Dons on 1 July, after his contract with Newport County expires.

The right-back made 100 appearances for the Exiles over two seasons and was named their 2022-23 player of the year.

"He has an excellent playing record over the last few years and he will give us a real attacking threat from a defensive position," head coach Graham Alexander told the club websiteexternal-link.

"With Cameron, there is a really good player already there, with a lot of good attributes, but there are also areas in which we feel he can still improve - and he wants to improve too."

Norman, who came through Norwich City's academy, had two seasons with Walsall in League Two before joining Newport County.

He rejected a new deal to stay with the Exiles earlier this month and says he received interest from other clubs before signing with the Dons.

"I'm hungry to achieve," he said.

"After I spoke with the manager, and he ran me through the goals and ambitions he had for the team, I couldn't get the idea of coming here out of my head and I wanted to get it done."

