Chris Smalling won the last of his 31 caps for England in June 2017

Former England defender Chris Smalling has signed a new two-year contract with Italian side Roma.

The 33-year-old joined the Serie A club on a season-long loan from Manchester United in 2019 before he made the switch permanent in 2020.

Smalling's previous deal at the Stadio Olimpico was set to expire next month.

"I'm playing the best football of my career here and my family and I have felt so welcome in this wonderful city from day one," he told Roma's website.

"What's more, this club is clearly taking great strides forward in all areas. Choosing to remain at Roma was an easy decision to make."

Smalling, who has been capped 31 times by England, has made 143 appearances in all competitions for Roma and scored 10 goals.

He has become a key player for the Giallorossi under head coach Jose Mourinho and won the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2022.

The centre-back previously played for non-league Maidstone United before he joined Fulham in June 2008.

Smalling moved to Old Trafford in January 2010 where he two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League.