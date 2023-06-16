Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading were deducted six points last season for breaching terms of an agreed business plan for a previous profit and sustainability rule breach

Reading have been charged with failing to pay their players on time and in full on three occasions last season by the English Football League.

The charges relate to October, November and April's wage bills.

Reading's owner, Yongge Dai, has also been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations.

The Royals were relegated to League One last season, for the first time in 21 years, following their disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

Reading and Dai have until 16:00 BST on Thursday, 29 June to respond to the charges.

More to follow.