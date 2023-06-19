Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian face competition from city rivals Hearts in pursuit of Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney. (Record) external-link

Manager Brendan Rodgers could make Daniel Amartey his first signing since re-joining Celtic, having worked with the defender/midfielder at Leicester City. (Team Talk) external-link

Returning manager Rodgers will meet up with the Celtic squad and his backroom team on 3 July. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas believes major shareholder Dermot Desmond has allowed Rodgers to become bigger than the club. (Express via Record external-link )

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston scored his first international goal in Republic of Ireland's 3-0 defeat of Gibraltar on Monday. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United have rejected a bid from Rangers for defender Charlie Cresswell. (Football League World) external-link

Reports in Greece indicate Rangers will launch a £7m bid for Utrecht striker Anastasios Douvikas. (Record) external-link

New Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland "won't have experienced anything like" running out at a full Ibrox, says former club captain Barry Ferguson. (Record) external-link

Rangers have been credited with an interest in QPR and Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Scotland defender Aaron Hickey reveals he is good friends with Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David, who is in Brentford's B team. (Sun) external-link

Manager Steve Clarke insists Scotland do not need to exorcise ghosts when Georgia visit Hampden on Tuesday, referencing painful defeats of the past against the nation. (Record) external-link

Clarke reveals the Scotland players are "still singing" following Saturday's win over Norway. (Scotsman - subscription) external-link

Clarke says "crucial" captain Andy Robertson was "absolutely outstanding" in Saturday's win over Norway as he insists criticism of the left-back never comes from within the Scotland camp. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen are likely to be without Luis 'Duk' Lopes for a period of next season following Cape Verde's qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Stevie May believes fellow St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is ready to hit the ground running next term after missing most of last season injured. (Courier - subscription) external-link