Keanu Baccus is reportedly attracting interest

Scorer of Scotland's second goal Scott McTominay believes Georgia were rattled by the rain at Hampden on Tuesday. (Herald - subscription) external-link

McTominay says Scotland kept their heads to win but insists the job is not finished yet after four wins out of four and four more to play in Euro 2024 qualifying. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol says the visitors were bullied into playing amidst heavy rain. (Sun) external-link

St Mirren's Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus is a transfer target for Bolton Wanderers. (Record) external-link

Malik Tillman will not be returning to Rangers on a permanent deal following last season's loan spell from Bayern Munich but the Ibrox club are set to receive a transfer windfall. (Sun) external-link

Rangers stand to make £1m and 10% of any future sell-on after Bayern Munich cancelled the Ibrox club's option to buy attacker Malik Tillman. (Record) external-link

Sasa Papac says "the six years I spent at Ibrox were the best and most fulfilling of my career" and the defender believes Rangers pushed him to be a better player. (Record) external-link

Brendan Rodgers' return to Celtic may make Rangers' rebuild more challenging but former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes the season ahead promises box office entertainment. (Record) external-link

Rodgers will make £3m a year after joining Celtic as manager for the second time and be given £30m to spend. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian midfielder James Jeggo is hoping for a kind draw in Wednesday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round draw. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Manager Steven MacLean hopes midfielder Melker Hallberg signs a new contract at St Johnstone. (Courier - subscription) external-link

St Johnstone's strong finish to the season convinced defender James Brown to sign a new one-year deal. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Leighton Clarkson is backed to reach the same heights as former Aberdeen midfielder James Maddison by club great Willie Miller, having returned to Pittodrie following a loan spell. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Aberdeen supporters are divided over the club's new away strip based on the aurora borealis. (Herald - subscription) external-link