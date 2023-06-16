Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland have won their past two friendly matches

Scotland women will host Northern Ireland in a friendly match at Dundee's Dens Park on 14 July.

The sides last met in a 2021 friendly at Seaview, with Scotland's Caroline Weir scoring the only goal.

The match, which will kick-off at 19:35 BST, is Scotland women's first at Dens Park and will be followed four days later by another friendly in Finland.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side won both of their friendly games in April against Australia and Costa Rica.

Dens Park will host Scottish Premiership matches next season after Dundee won promotion by winning the Championship.