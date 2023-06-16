Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Kyle Cameron, pictured lifting the National League promotion trophy at Wembley, played 47 times for the Magpies last season

Notts County captain Kyle Cameron has signed a new two-year contract with the newly promoted League Two club.

The 26-year-old's new deal comes a month after he led the Magpies in their National League promotion final win against Chesterfield at Wembley.

He has made 76 appearances for Notts since moving to Meadow Lane in the summer of 2021.

"Kyle has been a crucial figure for the club since his arrival two years ago," Notts said in a statement.

"Not only has he had a vital role as captain, but he's also pivotal to how we play.

"Kyle has a very unique skillset as a left-sided centre-back, being so comfortable on the ball, confident in progressing the play and consistent in delivering dangerous crosses into the box.

Cameron moved to Notts after leaving Torquay and has previously played for York, had a stint in Scotland for Queen of the South and featured for Welsh side Newport while on loan from Newcastle.