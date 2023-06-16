Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Steve Arnold was in goal for Northampton Town's League Two play-off final win over Exeter City at Wembley in 2020

Sutton United have signed goalkeeper Steve Arnold and defender Omar Sowunmi.

Arnold, 33, moves to the League Two side as a free agent having left Southend United at the end of his contract following a two-year spell.

He has spent time at Northampton Town, Gillingham and Stevenage and is a former England C player from his time in non-league football.

Sowunmi, 27, also joins as a free agent, having spent the past two years in the National League with Bromley.

The former Ipswich Town academy player has also spent time at Colchester United and Yeovil Town.

"'Steve's someone we know well, as I worked with him early in my career as an assistant manager at Eastleigh," Sutton manager Matt Gray told the club website.

"He is in his prime as a goalkeeper and will provide excellent competition for Jack Rose. who had such a good season last season.

"'Omar's had a great couple of seasons with Bromley and nearly won promotion with them last season.

"He's got huge defensive qualities and is another player in the prime of his career, and will be good competition for Ben Goodliffe and Louis John.''

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.