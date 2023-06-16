Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Ryan Stirk was a beaten play-off semi-finalist in May for the second year running, this time with Bromley

Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Stirk has signed a two-year deal to become Walsall's first summer signing.

The 22-year-old Birmingham-born Wales Under-21 international will officially complete his move to Bescot when his existing Blues deal expires on 30 June.

Since making his debut at the end of the 2020-21 season, Stirk has made just three further Blues appearances.

But he spent the season on loan at Mansfield in 2021-22, helping them reach the League Two play-offs.

Stirk was then at non-league Bromley last season. He again made the play-offs, in which Bromley suffered an National League semi-final extra-time defeat by Chesterfield.

Walsall, who finished 16th in League Two last season, 20 points shy of a play-off place, are now under the command of new boss Mat Sadler, whose first signing comes from his former club.