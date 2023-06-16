Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Mahmoud Dahoud made 10 appearances for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions last season

Brighton have agreed a deal for Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud to join on a free transfer when his contract with Borussia Dortmund ends on 1 July.

The 27-year-old is a deep-lying playmaker and will join on a four-year contract.

The Seagulls have also signed Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford and Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

"I'm sure he is going to be a top player for us," said Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi.

"I'm excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo."

Syria-born Dahoud has been capped twice by Germany and played 141 times for this season's Bundesliga runners-up, but was restricted to just 10 appearances after having shoulder surgery last summer.

He broke through in the 2015-16 season, helping Borussia Monchengladbach qualify for the Champions League, and was signed by Thomas Tuchel for Dortmund in 2017.

Along with Milner, Dahoud adds European experience to Brighton's midfield as the club prepares for a first campaign in the Europa League following their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has joined Liverpool while Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo has been strongly linked with a summer move.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: "His [Dahoud's] quality and ability will really add to the options available to Roberto."