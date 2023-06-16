Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Ryan Leonard helped Millwall to an eighth-placed finish in the Championship last season

Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard has signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 31-year-old former Southend and Sheffield United player featured 18 times in all competitions last season.

Leonard has scored five goals in 128 appearances for the Lions since joining from the Blades in August 2018, initially on loan.

The south-east London club have not disclosed the length of Leonard's new deal at The Den.