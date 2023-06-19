Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Luis Hemir Silva Semedo has represented Portugal up to under-20 level

Sunderland have signed Benfica striker Luis Hemir Silva Semedo for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old featured for the club's B team in the Portuguese second tier in the past two seasons.

"This is a big move for me and I am very excited to be here and meet my new team-mates," the Portugal Under-20 international told the club website. external-link

Tony Mowbray's men finished sixth in the Championship last season before losing to Luton Town in the play-offs.

