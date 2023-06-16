Chris Coleman took charge of Greek side Atromitos in January 2022

Chris Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension with Atromitos.

The former Wales manager took charge of the Greek side in January 2022 and has agreed to remain at the club for what will be its centenary season after his previous deal was set to expire.

"I am really very happy to stay at Atromitos, in a year that marks the club's 100th anniversary," he said.

"It speaks volumes for this team, it's a great achievement and I'm honored to coach them in such a special season."

Atromitos finished eighth in the 2022-23 Greek Super League under Coleman's leadership.

He added: "I want to say a big thank you to the president, Giorgos Spanos, to the technical director, Yiannis Angelopoulos, for all the efforts they made during this time to continue together.

"I have been in Greece and in Peristeri for a year and a half now. During this time, I feel everyone here is like a family. The staff, the commanders, everyone. And of course the fans.

"From the first moment they have loved me and I have loved them and together we can have Atromitos in a very strong position and improve."