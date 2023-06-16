Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Ash Taylor spent 18 months with Kilmarnock after joining them from Walsall

Bradford City have signed defender Ash Taylor from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old made 41 appearances for Killie last season as the Ayrshire side avoided relegation.

Taylor made more than 200 appearances for Tranmere after coming through their academy and has also had spells at Aberdeen, Northampton and Walsall.

"The stature and history of the club is what attracted me," Taylor told the Bantams website. external-link

"The potential is a lot higher than where we currently are, and I want to be part of the journey."

Bradford finished sixth in League Two last season but lost to Carlisle United in the play-off semi-finals.

