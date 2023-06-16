Max Clark: Gillingham sign former Stevenage and Rochdale defender
Last updated on .From the section Gillingham
Gillingham have signed former Hull City, Rochdale and Stevenage left-back Max Clark on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old former England youth international left Stevenage after a season-long spell last month.
He made 47 appearances for Stevenage last season, scoring once, to help Boro win promotion from League Two.
"Max is, first and foremost, a promotion-winning player from last season which shows his pedigree and his calibre," said Gills boss Neil Harris.
"He is a player I have tried to sign in the past; I tried to take him to the Championship but he went abroad.
"He is a left-back who can defend but he has unbelievable quality on the football. He's a good character and comes highly recommended."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.