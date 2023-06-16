Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have appointed Sevilla sporting director Monchi as president of football operations.

The 54-year-old Spaniard worked alongside Villa manager Unai Emery at Sevilla, helping the La Liga club win three Europa League titles together.

His appointment follows Monday's announcement that Christian Purslow is to step down as chief executive.

"I can't wait to work with Unai Emery again, one of the best managers in football," said Monchi.

Sevilla won the Europa League seven times during Monchi's two spells as sporting director, from 2000 to 2023, including three seasons in a row with Emery as manager. They also won the Copa del Rey twice and the European Super Cup.

Monchi, whose full name is Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, also worked as sporting director at Roma between 2017 and 2019, during which time they reached the Champions League semi-finals.

The revival of his partnership with Emery follows Aston Villa's qualification for next season's Europa Conference League following their seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

Aston Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said: "We are delighted to have Monchi joining us in this new position that consolidates all football responsibilities at the group.

"Alongside Unai and his staff, Monchi´s arrival will add to the world-class team we are assembling both on and off the pitch. He is, like Unai Emery, a serial winner."

Monchi is expected to start his new role in July, subject to obtaining a work permit.