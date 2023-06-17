Close menu

Pick your England starting XI to face North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying

Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, James Maddison
Would you start Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and James Maddison against the Macedonians?

England face North Macedonia on Monday as they look to make it four wins from four in Euro 2024 qualification.

Would you keep the same XI who beat Malta on Friday or make some changes?

Maybe you would hand a first start to Eberechi Eze - or bring the Manchester City players back in?

Use our team selector below to pick your starting XI and the formation they feature in. You can then share it on social media.

My England team for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Select your England XI for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers

