Pick your England starting XI to face North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying
Last updated on .From the section England
England face North Macedonia on Monday as they look to make it four wins from four in Euro 2024 qualification.
Would you keep the same XI who beat Malta on Friday or make some changes?
Maybe you would hand a first start to Eberechi Eze - or bring the Manchester City players back in?
Use our team selector below to pick your starting XI and the formation they feature in. You can then share it on social media.
My England team for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers
Select your England XI for June's Euro 2024 qualifiers
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment