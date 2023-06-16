Close menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold: England star 'feels natural' in new midfield role after Malta display

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold produced an impressive display for England against Malta, including his second international goal

Some fans may have baulked at the sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold wearing number 10 - but, to the England full-back-cum-midfielder, it felt completely "natural".

Alexander-Arnold started in a midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson for England's Euro 2024 qualifier in Malta on Friday.

It is not a completely new concept for the Liverpool player under Gareth Southgate, having played in that position in a September 2021 qualifier against Andorra, albeit with underwhelming results.

In Ta'Qali, however, England supporters were treated to a best of Alexander-Arnold compilation - pinpoint crosses and lofted balls, energy and skill in possession and a superb goal from 25 yards in a routine 4-0 victory.

"I haven't played it too much, but it feels comfortable," the 24-year-old told Channel 4 when asked whether this was a position he could see his future in.

"It feels natural, I will say that. It's somewhere I can see myself playing. I want to make sure I am regularly on the team sheet and that was a good foundation to build on.

"I think the role I've been playing with club football, it's a new avenue. It's still early doors, it's only one match, but it's important that when I get the opportunity, I take it."

This victory was among the easiest England have had for many years - Malta failed to have a touch in the opposition box, let alone a shot on target.

But there were signs in the link-up play between Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka that this experiment could be worth persisting with in forthcoming tougher qualifying tests against North Macedonia, Ukraine and reigning European champions Italy.

Alexander-Arnold played a part in the eighth-minute opener. His pass over the top found Saka, whose cross was turned in by Malta defender Ferdinando Apap.

It gave England the advantage to avoid any chance of this turning into a stodgy, nervy night like so many in past qualification campaigns.

'He's shown what he's capable of'

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate's England have a perfect record from three games in Euro 2024 qualifying

This was a continuation of Alexander-Arnold's role for Liverpool towards the end of the 2022-23 club season, where boss Jurgen Klopp unleashed him to effectively play as a free-roaming attacking midfielder when in possession with impressive results.

It caught the attention of Southgate, who allowed him to play with similar creativity here and without the need to revert to right-back, when out of possession as he does for Liverpool.

Southgate has rarely trusted Alexander-Arnold at full-back, preferring Reece James, Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier in a position where England have strength and quality options.

However, he clearly wants to tap into the player's creativity, revealing he spoke with Alexander-Arnold a month ago about his plans.

"Inevitably a lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club," said Southgate. "The fact he's been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, has helped his transition.

"I've got no questions in my head he can do it, it's just learning some nuances of the role. He's very keen to do it, he's enjoyed the project, we talked about it about four weeks ago on the phone and he's been excited by it. He's shown exactly what we think he can be capable of."

Playing further up the field also allowed England to exploit Alexander-Arnold's long-range shooting ability, usually only seen at free-kicks.

Here, he found space in open play midway through the first half and curled an unstoppable effort past Henry Bonello.

Whether Alexander-Arnold remains England's number 10 for the future is debatable. Jude Bellingham, on return from injury, will surely move straight back into that role, but Southgate has options now.

'Everything good England did went through him'

Alexander-Arnold scores England's second goal against Malta
Alexander-Arnold let fly from 25 yards in the first half to put England two ahead in Malta

Former England midfielder Joe Cole, speaking on Channel 4, said "everything good that England have done has come through him" after an eye-catching first-half display.

"He's picked up great positions, he's probing with his passing, he's been the hub of everything that England have done," added Cole.

"You have to get a system around getting Trent into positions where he can affect the game - he'd be a joy to play with.

"In that position it gets the best out of the great qualities he's got. He can make things happen, he understands space in midfield and defensively he was very good.

"He looked very, very comfortable and he looked happy. It was a real top performance from him."

"He's loving it," former England goalkeeper Rob Green told BBC Radio 5 Live when discussing Alexander-Arnold's positional change. "Creating the options and space, he has clearly been given the freedom.

"From there he's just had the joy and just had moments when he didn't have pressure on him and picked the pass, he's picked the shot. What a moment for him.

"I think you're looking at something to say can he give you something different? You're used to seeing Rice, Phillips and Henderson in there, he certainly gives us something different.

"Whenever anybody's made a run in behind he can look. It's just a different option, a different angle for England to attack from."

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 00:03

    Wish people would put their childish rivalries away when it comes to England. Pathetic Arsenal fans slating Kane etc etc. as United fan, Trent looks the real deal in midfield, his range of passing is excellent, if he can adapt his positional play to fit the role he will be a great talent in that midfield role.

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 00:07

      mac replied:
      Do you know “Trent” personally? I don’t think he’s a United fan.
      Didn’t even know they were playing.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 00:16

    Wonder why Klopp doesn't move him into midfield and buy a right-back that can actually defend thus solving his midfield problems and defensive problems in one fell swoop. Better surely than shelling out fortunes on new midfielders while hoping Trent suddenly out the blue finally learns how to defend properly.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 00:25

      eric replied:
      No support till Southgate goes

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 00:11

    He's always been a midfielder masquerading as a wing back. I'm surprised it took so long for either Klopp or Southgate to play him further up - especially Southgate as England have been crying out for someone there that can open a defence up with one pass. Trippier can do so, but he is a wing back, Grealish just falls over, Foden hasn't got the range, Maddison hasn't been played enough to judge.

    • Reply posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 00:17

      Quantum Mechanic replied:
      Joke of a comment. You're not living in the real world.

  • Comment posted by The Boot Room, at 23:48 16 Jun

    Missed the game but would like genuine responses of what people thought about Trent in mid -

    • Reply posted by eric, at 23:50 16 Jun

      eric replied:
      Crap

  • Comment posted by JackMcMac, today at 00:31

    Difficult to judge against Malta and it's hard to see him objectively being a better option than Foden, Grealish, Maddison or Mount if he doesn't play there week in and week out for his club.

    Not going to slate the decision to play there, as this level of opposition gives room to experiment, and and had Southgate not tried anything new, he would have been criticised for that too.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 00:53

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Looks like TAA may have finally found his true position. Now let's hope that Klopp realizes this too and doesn't play hom in defence again.

  • Comment posted by Miss Highbury, today at 00:21

    Absurd reaction to TAA. Upson said he is the best one touch passer he has ever seen ! Well...he hasn't seen much. He played against Malta who if they played in England would likely be in the National League at best.Wait until he plays against a real International Team....then see.

  • Comment posted by Simulations, at 23:49 16 Jun

    In Trent we trust.

    YNWA

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 00:33

    Would’ve liked to have seen far more experimentation in terms of bring in fringe players - ideal opportunity as it was only Malta. Southgate playing it safe yet again, which will bite as in the fundament at some point.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 00:00

    Crikey, it's Malta.

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 00:10

    Listen. 100%. To be fair. I’m not gonna lie. Look. Definitely.

  • Comment posted by 007, today at 00:30

    We played Malta.. all the players should have played exceptionally well. Like I said we played Malta.. .

  • Comment posted by Dance Men Without Safety Hats, today at 00:42

    Thrashed the mighty Malta. Why hasn't Southgate gone yet?

    • Reply posted by Banned 16 Times, today at 00:44

      Banned 16 Times replied:
      Because the guy has no shame! And keeps getting told he’s doing a good job - how misleading!

  • Comment posted by New mANaGEr, at 23:54 16 Jun

    About time Mr T! Smash it fella!

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 00:45

    Surely TAA has to play further up the pitch. He gets so much stick for his defending but he's such a good footballer. He's not a full back IMO. A bit like someone like bale did who started at the back and moved forward. Surely that's his natural move!

  • Comment posted by BorussiaTeeth, today at 00:27

    Im Irish so have no vested interest in England whatsoever, but if you lads don't realise that TAA is by an absolute mile the best, most natural footballer that yous have, then you don't deserve him.
    He's no full back thats for sure.

  • Comment posted by mattyl, today at 01:00

    I thought he did a decent job and did as much as you can against a team like Malta, but he didn’t play as a number 10 especially in the second half. He mostly sat deeper and tried to play the QB role which suits him better, just not sure if that works against stronger opposition

  • Comment posted by Banned 16 Times, today at 00:56

    Why not give more of the youngsters a try? Southgate doesn’t have Schofields tactics

  • Comment posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 00:55

    Always thought TAA was a midfielder from the time he first broke into the Liverpool first team.
    Why has he been forced to play as a defender all these years?
    At least the light has finally been seen.

  • Comment posted by Joshua, at 23:58 16 Jun

    I remember this type of nonsensical hype when Tom Cleverley (remember him?) did well against Moldova. It was Malta. Maguire would have done well as a number 10 against Malta...well, maybe not actually.

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 00:09

      jason replied:
      Cleverley actually had the attributes to become a very good player. Ferguson thought very highly of him and he won a league title with him in the squad playing a fair few games. Van Gaal also thought very highly of him, and really tried to nurture him, but it just didn’t work out. Oftentimes a player loses confidence, mainly because of the fans ruthless criticism, and then they capitulate.

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 00:26

    Natural number 10...vs Malta.

    Well done sideshow bob

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 00:59

      dave replied:
      Me thinks someone is going bald 😭

