Bradley injured his knee in the first half against Denmark

Paddy McNair and Conor Bradley are slight injury doubts for Northern Ireland ahead of Monday night's Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Kazakhstan.

Manager Michael O'Neill revealed the two defenders did not train with the squad at Windsor Park on Sunday.

Watford centre-half Craig Cathcart did take part in the training session and O'Neill is hopeful he will be fit for Monday night.

Cathcart missed Friday's 1-0 away defeat by Denmark with a back injury.

Aberdeen winger Mattie Kennedy, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the squad and been replaced by uncapped Carl Johnston of Fleetwood Town.

