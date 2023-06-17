Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Romeo Beckham joins from Inter Miami, which is co-owned by father David

Romeo Beckham - son of former England captain David - has joined Brentford's B team on a one-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

Beckham joins from Inter Miami, the club co-owned by his father, having spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Brentford.

The 20-year-old played 15 times for the Bees under head coach Neil MacFarlane.

"We added Romeo to our squad in January and he's been fantastic for the group," said MacFarlane.

Beckham provided 10 assists in 20 games for Inter Miami II in the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) Next Pro season.

MacFarlane said that he was looking forward to continue working with Beckham.

He said: "We've continued to develop him in and out of possession and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season."

Brentford B, launched in 2016, do not play in a league - instead entering cup competitions and arranging friendlies.