Dennis Cirkin helped Sunderland to a sixth-placed finish in the Championship last season

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

He made 28 league appearances last season, scoring five goals, and has agreed to extend his contract with the Black Cats until 2026.

The 21-year-old moved to Wearside in August 2021 from Tottenham Hotspur.

"This is one of the best places to be for young players at the moment. I think this is the perfect place for me," said the left back.

Cirkin has made a total of 62 appearances for Sunderland and helped his team to a sixth-placed finish in the Championship last season, before they lost to Luton in the play-off semi-finals.

The England Under-20 international joins fellow defender Trai Hume in signing a new deal at the club.