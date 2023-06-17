Last updated on .From the section Wales

David Brook's return from his cancer diagnosis was a rare Wales positive against Armenia

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group D: Turkey v Wales Venue: Samsun Stadium, Samsun Date: Monday, 19 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights on Match of the Day Wales

David Brooks says Wales must prove the doubters wrong by salvaging their Euro 2024 hopes in Turkey.

The Wales midfielder admits questions will be asked following the humiliating 4-2 defeat by Armenia on Friday.

Brooks' return to international football following his recovery from cancer was the only positive on a miserable night for Robert Page's side.

However, Wales can still top Group D with victory over leaders Turkey in Samsun on Monday.

Brooks said: "If we win that, we go back into a position of power. We all know that, and that is what we are going to be trying to do.

"We all know what we want to achieve - we want to get to the major tournaments. We have two days to kind of get over it and get back to work.

"I think people will be starting to doubt us, but we have got to go and try and put in a performance to prove all those people wrong.

"We all want to get to a major tournament, so nothing has changed."

Wales' suffered a first European Championship qualifying defeat at home since 2011 to a side 71 places below them in the world rankings.

Instead of topping the group, Wales slipped to third as Turkey won 3-2 in Latvia.

And Welsh misery was completed by the dismissal of Kieffer Moore, after tangling with goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich, and he will miss the Turkey trip.

Brooks added: "Four goals at home isn't good enough, we all know that, and we will be getting together to put that right in two days' time.

"Bigger teams than us have done that to us, and we've caused upset results. It happens near enough every week in the Premier League, and we all knew that going into the game. They took their chances well.

"I've spoken to Kieffer. I don't think he thinks he's done a lot [wrong]. He's a big part of what we want to do, so he is going to be a big miss for Turkey."

David Brooks was given a standing ovation on his Wales return from a two year cancer-enforced absence

Brooks' return to the international arena was a highlight of an often chaotic night at Cardiff City Stadium.

He was diagnosed with Stage Two Hodgkin lymphoma while on international duty in October 2021, and Brooks received a standing ovation when he went on as a second-half substitute.

"It was special. It has been a long two years to finally put that Wales shirt back on," he said.

"To get the reception that I did, especially when I came on - I could hear every single one of them [fans] - and I just want to say thank you."