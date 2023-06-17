Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kevin McDonald has played for Fulham, Wolves, Sheffield United and Burnley in English football

Kevin McDonald is set to leave Exeter City after turning down a new contract.

The former Scotland international joined the club in January on a short-term contract and played 11 games for the League One side last season.

The 35-year-old's short stay at St James Park saw him score three times, including his first goal since a kidney transplant in 2021.

Manager Gary Caldwell had expressed his hope that McDonald would stay with the Grecians.

He said McDonald had made "a big impact" after signing a short-term deal in the mid-season transfer window.

The former Fulham and Wolves player, who won five caps for his country, had contemplated a move into coaching as he recovered from life-saving surgery - after being diagnosed with IgA nephropathy external-link just over two years ago.

"All at Exeter City wish Kev the best with his next move," the club said.

Exeter are already resigned to losing homegrown pair Josh Key and Archie Collins this summer.