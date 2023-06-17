Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Kai Havertz joined Chelsea for £71m from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020

Arsenal are still in talks with Chelsea over the signing of Kai Havertz.

Havertz, 24, has two years left on his contract and Arsenal hold an ongoing interest in the Germany forward.

The new ownership at Chelsea want to avoid letting players enter the final two years of their deals and Havertz, whose contract runs out in 2025, is yet to agree to an extension at the club.

It could be a busy summer at Arsenal, who are also pursuing a move for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice.

However, a move for the 24-year-old would not end the Gunners' interest in Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has been on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's radar for some time, with Caicedo saying he was "really close" to signing for the north London club in January.

The club are yet to receive an offer for 30-year-old Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, but one player who could leave the Emirates this summer is USA striker Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old had an excellent season on loan at Ligue 1 club Reims, scoring 21 goals.

There is interest from across Europe and clubs in the lower half of the Premier League, with Arsenal willing to let the striker leave if a suitable offer comes in.

Arsenal head to Germany on 9 July for the start of their pre-season camp and would like some business to be done before that date.