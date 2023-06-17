Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Crusaders held for victory against Treaty United after leading 3-0

Women's Premiership champions Cliftonville beat Sion Swifts 2-1 in their All-Island Cup opener while Glentoran drew 1-1 with Wexford Youths.

Zoe McGlynn put Sion in front before the Reds hit back with goals from Fionnula Morgan and Danielle Maxwell.

The Glens led through Kerry Beattie's close-range finish but Ciara Rossiter levelled for Wexford.

Crusaders edged Treaty United 3-2 while Linfield were beaten 1-0 by Galway United.

Amy McGivern's double and a Caitlyn Hamilton header gave the Crues a 3-0 lead but they had to hold after two second-half strikes from Cara Griffin.

Jenna Slattery netted after just four minutes to give Galway a narrow win over Linfield at Midgley Park.

The new competition involves 11 teams from the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division and five from the Northern Ireland Women's Premiership.

The 16 teams are split into four groups with the winners of each group progressing to the semi-finals.