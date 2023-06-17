Close menu
International Friendlies
BrazilBrazil4GuineaGuinea1

Brazil 4-1 Guinea: Newcastle's Joelinton scores in big win in Barcelona

Joelinton scores the opening goal for Brazil in Barcelona
Joelinton scored eight goals in 40 appearances for Newcastle last season

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton scored on his Brazil debut, helping his side cruise past Guinea in their international friendly in Barcelona.

Joelinton opened the scoring, tapping in a rebound after 27 minutes.

Rodrygo added a second only for Guinea's Serhou Guirassy to pull a goal back before half-time.

But Eder Militao netted Brazil's third in the 47th minute before Vinicius Jr converted a penalty in the closing stages to complete a routine win.

Brazil wore an all black kit in the first half as part of an anti-racism campaign.

Before the match at Espanyol's Stage Front stadium, both teams stood behind a banner which said "with racism, there is no game" in Portuguese.

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused while playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in May, with the club reporting the incident to the Spanish prosecutor's office as a hate crime.

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr in all-black kit
Brazil wore an all black kit as part of an anti-racism campaign

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Ederson
  • 2DaniloSubstituted forde Oliveira Camposat 90+2'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 16Dantas de Medeiros
  • 18JoelintonSubstituted forBruno Guimarãesat 65'minutes
  • 5CasemiroBooked at 54mins
  • 7Lucas PaquetáBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCavalcante Veigaat 65'minutes
  • 11RodrygoSubstituted forMalcomat 82'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPedroat 83'minutes
  • 10Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forda Silva Barbosaat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 6Alex Telles
  • 8Bruno Guimarães
  • 12Weverton
  • 13de Oliveira Campos
  • 14Alves Barbosa
  • 15Ibañez da Silva
  • 17da Costa Neto
  • 19Pedro
  • 20Cavalcante Veiga
  • 21Malcom
  • 22da Silva Barbosa

Guinea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Koné
  • 2ContéSubstituted forSyllaat 66'minutes
  • 23Sow
  • 5Diakhaby
  • 3SyllaBooked at 86mins
  • 6Diawara
  • 10MoribaSubstituted forCamaraat 83'minutes
  • 7GuilavoguiSubstituted forSyllaat 73'minutes
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forCisséat 74'minutes
  • 19KamanoSubstituted forDiabyat 73'minutes
  • 9GuirassySubstituted forKantéat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Keita
  • 4Conté
  • 11Kanté
  • 12Diakité
  • 13Camara
  • 14Sylla
  • 15Cissé
  • 16Diakhaby
  • 17Diaby
  • 18Camara
  • 20Konaté
  • 21Sylla
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamGuinea
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 4, Guinea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 4, Guinea 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Rony replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Vanderson replaces Danilo.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pedro (Brazil).

  6. Post update

    Ibrahim Koné (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedro (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Veiga (Brazil).

  9. Post update

    Amadou Diawara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yadaly Diaby (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aguibou Camara.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Brazil 4, Guinea 1. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  12. Booking

    Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Brazil. Malcom draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Danilo (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Morlaye Sylla (Guinea).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Pedro replaces Richarlison.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Guinea. Aguibou Camara replaces Ilaix Moriba because of an injury.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Malcom replaces Rodrygo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • EcuadorEcuador00:30BoliviaBolivia
  • ChileChile5Dominican RepublicDominican Republic0
