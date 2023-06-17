Match ends, Brazil 4, Guinea 1.
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton scored on his Brazil debut, helping his side cruise past Guinea in their international friendly in Barcelona.
Joelinton opened the scoring, tapping in a rebound after 27 minutes.
Rodrygo added a second only for Guinea's Serhou Guirassy to pull a goal back before half-time.
But Eder Militao netted Brazil's third in the 47th minute before Vinicius Jr converted a penalty in the closing stages to complete a routine win.
Brazil wore an all black kit in the first half as part of an anti-racism campaign.
Before the match at Espanyol's Stage Front stadium, both teams stood behind a banner which said "with racism, there is no game" in Portuguese.
Brazil forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused while playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in May, with the club reporting the incident to the Spanish prosecutor's office as a hate crime.
