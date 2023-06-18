Torino are ready to step up their interest in Aberdeen's 23-year-old Cape Verde forward, Duk. (Tuttomercatoweb) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack tweeted the name of 25-year-old Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard to his 16,000 followers but deleted the post, explained that it had been published by mistake and he was "simply doing a whole bunch of searching that I usually do on players". (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Norway winger Moi Elyounoussi has refused to rule out a return to Celtic to reunite with prospective new manager Brendan Rodgers, with the 28-year-old now a free agent after leaving relegated Southampton. (Football Scotland) external-link

German second-tier club St Pauli's sports director, Andreas Bornemann, has denied any interest in Fashion Sakala after being linked with Rangers' 26-year-old Zambia forward. (Football Scotland) external-link

Brendan Rodgers is in line to finally be confirmed as new Celtic manager on Monday, with the Northern Irishman and major shareholder Dermot Desmond having agreed on terms and conditions for the 50-year-old's return to the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Despite reports saying David Moyes will be staying on as West Ham United manager, the 60-year-old Scots' future has still to be completely resolved, with the Premier League club in the final stages of appointing a new technical director. Tim Steidten is in talks over landing the role and Moyes has misgivings about how much his influence will be reduced this summer if he stays. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Rangers defender Carlos Bocanegra, currently vice-president of Major League Soccer club Atlanta United, is still in the mix to become the Ibrox's next sporting director after the 44-year-old was interviewed for the role. (The Athletic) external-link

Hamilton Academical owner Colin McGowan has confirmed that he is close to finalising the sale of the club relegated to Scottish League 1. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link