Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Denmark U21Denmark U210Wales U21Wales U210

Denmark U21 v Wales U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Denmark U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jörgensen
  • 2Gaaei
  • 13Provstgaard
  • 3Lund Jensen
  • 12Jelert
  • 18Fraulo
  • 6Clem
  • 10Kjærgaard
  • 7Hansen
  • 9Rasmussen
  • 11Kvistgaarden

Substitutes

  • 4Hey
  • 8Bøving
  • 14Kruse
  • 15Lind
  • 16Jungdal
  • 17Osula
  • 19Adelgaard
  • 20Chukwuani
  • 21Busch

Wales U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Beach
  • 2Stevens
  • 15Hoole
  • 5Williams
  • 4Baker
  • 20Ashworth
  • 8Hammond
  • 7King
  • 10Colwill
  • 17Congreve
  • 11Jones

Substitutes

  • 3Beck
  • 6Leeson
  • 9Lloyd
  • 12Tyler
  • 13Thomas
  • 14Cotterill
  • 16Savage
  • 18Raymond
  • 23Farrell
Referee:
Ante Culina

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia U2111001013
2Italy U2100000000
3Norway U2100000000
4R. of Ireland U2100000000
5Türkiye U2100000000
6San Marino U21100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2100000000
2Hungary U2100000000
3Kazakhstan U2100000000
4Malta U2100000000
5Scotland U2100000000
6Spain U2100000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2111005053
2Moldova U2111003123
3Georgia U2100000000
4Netherlands U2100000000
5North Macedonia U2100000000
6Gibraltar U21200218-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria U2100000000
2Estonia U2100000000
3Germany U2100000000
4Israel U2100000000
5Kosovo U2100000000
6Poland U2100000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania U2100000000
2Armenia U2100000000
3Finland U2100000000
4Montenegro U2100000000
5Romania U2100000000
6Switzerland U2100000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan U2100000000
2England U2100000000
3Luxembourg U2100000000
4Northern Ireland U2100000000
5Serbia U2100000000
6Ukraine U2100000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra U2120202202
2Belarus U2120201102
3Faroe Islands U2110102201
4Greece U2110101101
5Croatia U2100000000
6Portugal U2100000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria U2100000000
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2100000000
3Cyprus U2100000000
4France U2100000000
5Slovenia U2100000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2121102114
2Wales U2110100001
3Czech Rep U2100000000
4Iceland U2100000000
5Lithuania U21100112-10
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

