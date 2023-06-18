Last updated on .From the section Football

Tyler has been Sky's lead commentator for every Premier League season since it began in 1992

Football commentator Peter Drury will join Sky Sports to cover the Premier League after the organisation announced the departure of Martin Tyler.

Tyler has been the organisation's lead commentator in the top flight since 1992 but is leaving them after 33 years.

Drury, 55, has previously worked at the BBC, ITV and BT Sport as well as Premier League Productions.

He said he was "massively excited" about taking up the role.

"To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can't wait to get started," he added.

Drury has won the award for Football Supporters' Association commentator of the year for three of the past four seasons, and won the Sports Journalists' Association sports commentator of the year award in 2020.