Scott Allardice (left) played his last game for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic

Scott Allardice has become Ross County's first summer signing after the midfielder rejected a new contract with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 25-year-old, who has spent three years with the Scottish Championship club, has signed a two-year deal.

Allardice made 36 appearances for the Scottish Cup finalists last season.

County manager Malky Mackay described him as "a good professional and leader" and "a great addition" to his squad.

"Scott is an experienced midfielder who excelled in his time at Inverness CT," he told his club website.

Allardice came through the youth ranks at local club Dundee United and made 19 appearances for the first team in addition to loan spells with East Fife and Dumbarton.

He moved on to the League of Ireland with Bohemians and Waterford before returning to Scotland with Caley Thistle.

Now, with Inverness having missed out on the promotion play-offs, Allardice moves up to the top flight with their Highland neighbours.