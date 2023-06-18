Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Third Place Play-off
NetherlandsNetherlands0ItalyItaly1

Netherlands v Italy

Netherlands v Italy

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22Dumfries
  • 12Geertruida
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 6Wieffer
  • 21F de Jong
  • 18Malen
  • 11Simons
  • 10Lang
  • 9Gakpo

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 3Blind
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 13Flekken
  • 14Botman
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Malacia
  • 17Veerman
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Noppert

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 13Tolói
  • 15Acerbi
  • 23Buongiorno
  • 3Dimarco
  • 7Frattesi
  • 16Cristante
  • 6Verratti
  • 20Gnonto
  • 9Retegui
  • 22Raspadori

Substitutes

  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 4Spinazzola
  • 5Darmian
  • 8Jorginho
  • 10Pellegrini
  • 11Zaniolo
  • 12Meret
  • 14Chiesa
  • 17Immobile
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
  • 21Vicario
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

  2. Post update

    Xavi Simons (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Netherlands).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 0, Italy 1. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateo Retegui (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davide Frattesi with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cody Gakpo with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Giacomo Raspadori.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories