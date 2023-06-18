Netherlands v Italy

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Netherlands
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bijlow
- 22Dumfries
- 12Geertruida
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 6Wieffer
- 21F de Jong
- 18Malen
- 11Simons
- 10Lang
- 9Gakpo
- 2Timber
- 3Blind
- 7Bergwijn
- 8Wijnaldum
- 13Flekken
- 14Botman
- 15de Roon
- 16Malacia
- 17Veerman
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Noppert
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 13Tolói
- 15Acerbi
- 23Buongiorno
- 3Dimarco
- 7Frattesi
- 16Cristante
- 6Verratti
- 20Gnonto
- 9Retegui
- 22Raspadori
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 4Spinazzola
- 5Darmian
- 8Jorginho
- 10Pellegrini
- 11Zaniolo
- 12Meret
- 14Chiesa
- 17Immobile
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- 21Vicario
- Glenn Nyberg
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Home1
- Away2
- Home0
- Away1
- Home1
- Away0
- Home1
- Away1
Xavi Simons (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Netherlands).
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0, Italy 1. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.
Attempt missed. Mateo Retegui (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davide Frattesi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cody Gakpo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Giacomo Raspadori.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.