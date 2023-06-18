Close menu

Euro 2024 qualifying: Wales defender Ben Davies to miss crunch Turkey match

Ben Davies
Ben Davies won his 78th Wales cap against Armenia on Friday
Euro 2024 qualifying - Group D: Turkey v Wales
Venue: Samsun 19 May Stadium Date: Monday, 19 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights on Match of the Day Wales

Wales defender Ben Davies has withdrawn from the squad for their Euro 2024 qualification match against Turkey due to the birth of his first child.

Striker Kieffer Moore is unavailable after his red card against Armenia on Friday, while goalkeeper Tom King has also not travelled to Samsun.

Rob Page's side are looking to bounce back after a humiliating 4-2 home defeat by Armenia on Tuesday.

Turkey are top of Group D with Wales two points behind in third.

Losing two key players was not part of Page's script as he attempts to get Wales back on track against Turkey on Monday.

Defeat by Armenia on Friday ranks as one of the worst in recent years for Wales, who have reached two European Championships and a World Cup since 2016.

Experienced Davies, 30, was one of the players Page spoke about being delighted to get back before the Armenia game, after the Spurs defender missed the group's opening games against Croatia and Latvia.

But his return turned into a disaster against a side ranked 71 places below them in the world rankings.

Full-back Neco Williams, who missed the end of the Premier League season with a jaw injury, will likely have to start in Davies' place.

Uncapped Morgan Fox is the other player in Page's squad with regular playing time at left-back for Championship side Stoke City.

If Daniel James and Brennan Johnson continue to operate out wide against Turkey, Tom Bradshaw, Liam Cullen and Nathan Broadhead will look to take the opportunity in Moore's absence.

