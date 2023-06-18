'I had a heart attack' - Dykes relieved at equaliser

John McGinn stole a glance at the big screen in the Ullevaal Stadion and knew Scotland's blistering start to Euro 2024 qualifying was melting away in an Oslo furnace.

They had been unable to fashion a chance of note and were chuntering towards a listless defeat after Erling Haaland's penalty had nudged Norway into the lead.

So what changed? What lit the fuse on the incredible late turnaround in which Steve Clarke's men turned defeat into a third consecutive Euro 2024 qualifying victory in three scarcely believable minutes?

McGinn puts it down to much-needed respite from the sun - and the rallying cry of Liam Cooper. The Leeds United skipper came off the bench shortly after the opener and began barking encouragement to team-mates that this game was no lost cause.

"It was important when the group came up on the big screen - I know I'm not supposed to be watching it - but when Norway are 1-0 up, you look at it and it's wide open again and the Spain game goes to waste," midfielder McGinn said.

"It did register because we realised, with the way Norway were playing, they were desperate to hang on to the 1-0.

"Coops came on. Coops is a leader, he's been captain of Leeds for a long time now, and he was screaming, 'We only need one chance! We only need one chance!' That just kind of filtered through.

"It was roasting, but the shade started coming in - it maybe suited us starting to shoot towards that end. We got a wee bit of energy from somewhere and there's a mistake at the back from them and [Lyndon] Dykes is alert to capitalise. From there, the momentum was with us."

Cooper's impact, and that of fellow substitute Kenny McLean who swept home the winner after Dykes had equalised, typifies the depth of quality at Steve Clarke's disposal, McGinn suggested.

The arrival of McLean, Stuart Armstrong and Billy Gilmour off the bench also helped give Scotland fresh impetus, and a tactical tweak pushed McGinn further forward where he had a hand in both goals.

"Norway will be feeling a little bit hard done by, they were the better team during the game. But I thought our subs were phenomenal," the 28-year-old added.

"Credit to every single sub, they were frightening. The manager said it's always hard picking a starting 11 because we have strength in depth now, which we've never had before."

Former Scotland assistant Peter Grant believes another crucial factor in the comeback was Norway deciding they could see out the closing stages without Haaland.

"Scotland got a massive tactical boost late in the game when Haaland went off," Grant told BBC Scotland Sportsound. "If it is 2-0, I can see it, but at 1-0, as a manager, I want to keep that striker on the pitch at all times.

"As an opposition manager, I would be rubbing my hands. Stevie's tactics were excellent, but the boys have got to do it."

John McGinn helped Scotland roar back for victory after Norway scorer Erling Haaland was substituted

'We need to back it up'

Scotland are bang on course for the finals in Germany next summer as they sit proudly atop Group A with a 100% record three games in.

A top-two finish is required and Norway are left foundering on just one point, while Spain are six behind the Scots but have played a game fewer.

Scotland's focus is now fixed on the visit of Georgia, who currently sit second, to Hampden on Tuesday night and McGinn is warning that complacency cannot be allowed to creep in.

"All the boys deserve immense credit, but again it means nothing without a big performance on Tuesday night," he added.

"This win in Norway could be significant, but that's the word - it could be. We need to back it up.

"We need to be consistent, we need to perform well and, as much as it's strange for us, we need to try and start getting used to it."

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton thinks Clarke's men "now look like a team that will qualify" and insisted the character of the group shone through in Oslo.

"It takes the pressure off when one of the big teams that were a threat look to be gone. It certainly changes the dynamic of the group," she told Sportsound.

"The biggest thing in management is to get people buying into the concept and believing in what you are asking them to do. Clarke has managed to bring that group together.

"They clearly respect one another and, in moments like last night, when they are faced with a bit of adversity, been down and out for 83 minutes, they find a way."