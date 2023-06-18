Close menu

Ruben Neves: Wolves captain set to join Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in £47m deal

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments211

Ruben Neves
Neves has scored 30 goals from 253 appearances in all competitions for Wolves

Wolves have agreed a 55m euro (£47m) deal to sell captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

The 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder Neves had a year left on his contract.

He said at the end of last season he was ambitious amid interest from Barcelona.

However, Barca have not been able to come up with an acceptable offer and Neves has taken the option of becoming the latest big-name player to join the Saudi league.

Karim Benzema completed a free transfer to Al Ittihad this month and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is linked with joining him, while Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in December.

Wolves regard it as excellent business at a time where they are trying to generate funds for manager Julen Lopetegui to strengthen his squad.

Neves has been central to their success since joining from Porto in 2017.

He helped them win the Championship a year later and then to two consecutive seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League.

The club also reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020 - where they were knocked out by Lopetegui's Sevilla - but have struggled to replicate that success and finished 13th last season having been bottom at Christmas.

Neves has made 253 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, scoring 30 goals.

  • Comment posted by andy97, today at 15:19

    Al Hilal’s owners also own …..Newcastle. Neves wanted to play in Champions League….cheap loan from AH to NUFC to help NUFC get round FFP, with AH paying most of the wages and no loan fee??? Cynical? Me? Suspicious? Me? Damn right!

    • Reply posted by jamiewalton76, today at 15:21

      jamiewalton76 replied:
      It wouldn't surprise me

  • Comment posted by KopoftheLeague, today at 15:13

    I’m struggling to reconcile Neves’ claim that he is ambitious with a move to the Saudi league.
    Sure, a number of players are doing it now but mainly those at the tail end of their careers cashing in on past glories. Neves’ is moving in his prime. Great for his bank balance sure but highly doubtful he’ll achieve anything of note in the Saudi league.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 15:21

      eric replied:
      What about Harry maguire

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 15:11

    Goes to show that football is no longer about sport and is purely about money.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 15:29

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Well English football is already dead at the top level due to middle east money anyway, so why not just cash in back at the source? Can't really blame him...

  • Comment posted by Virtual van Dijk, today at 15:14

    Good luck to him, clearly he wants to challenge himself to compete at the very top in a country notorious for its proud footballing heritage.

    • Reply posted by mark Dokuchaev , today at 15:44

      mark Dokuchaev replied:
      Hahahahaha that’s a great point, this is what I don’t get. At least players like ronaldo are nearly 40 and are miles past their prime, neves is 26 and should be playing in a very good team that’s in the champions league or at least the Europa league

  • Comment posted by PM, today at 15:13

    Has-beens moving to Saudi for one last pay check might be immoral but possibly understandable. Someone with their best years ahead of them like Neves? Ridiculous

    • Reply posted by taking the mike, today at 15:19

      taking the mike replied:
      Whats immoral about it? You dont question morals when filling your car up with saudi oil.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 15:10

    Silly boy chasing the money 💰

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 15:17

      HP92 replied:
      Won't be the last

  • Comment posted by Axemad, today at 15:19

    Money ain’t everything. What a waste of a career.

    • Reply posted by claret, today at 15:38

      claret replied:
      Money talks but it don't sing and dance and it don't play football. Rich man but a loser all the same.

  • Comment posted by Lord Hill, today at 15:20

    What a tragic new phenomena,, players deciding to give up their careers to take Saudi money. I've read people say "players only have a few years to make money", true of course, but they will make MILLIONS anyway. Imagine giving up the few years of your footballing career to play in a joke league, just from greed.

  • Comment posted by MarcBHA, today at 15:19

    Saudi money talks, no way should a 26 year old, wanted by Barcelona, be moving to a country with zero history and prospects of major trophies. He's been enticed by wads of cash over potential ambition, the game is long gone and going further down the drain.

    • Reply posted by Gakpothegreat, today at 15:33

      Gakpothegreat replied:
      Quite similar to playing for Man City.

  • Comment posted by daveyj, today at 15:12

    So first player in his prime leaves for High wages money talks .

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 15:18

      HP92 replied:
      Forgot ramires, Oscar, even Hulk to China?

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 15:21

    No football ambitions whatsoever at his peak years. Poor.

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 15:36

      wallydog replied:
      If you think once established as a professional footballer it is ever about anything but money, try telling Harry Kane he can go to City and win medals but your not getting paid!

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 15:13

    He’s 26 and probably still not at his peak. Difficult to see how a move to Saudi Arabia is going to anything for his career other than build up his bank balance.

    • Reply posted by olly, today at 15:17

      olly replied:
      Go on! Tell the man what you think is good for him since u an expert on his life.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 15:18

    With all due respect, good luck to you Mr Neves. Notwithstanding my good wishes towards you, nobody in the world, outside of the Saudi sportwashing office, gives a monkey's about the Saudi football league and the Ronaldo love-in has been club.

  • Comment posted by CC, today at 15:17

    Ultimately a large chunk of pro footballers are money mercenaries.

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 15:20

      whosdatdandare replied:
      Most of us are.
      Go do your job overseas for 10x the salary with your family cared for and sorted too.
      Of course you would.

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 15:24

    Strange people are unhappy about him going to Saudi, but are happy enough with the Saudi money flooding and slowly killing the English game. Man City are proof football died 15 years ago. It’s not the same as the late 90s and early/mid 00s. Now it’s about who’s got the biggest chequebook.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 15:28

      Tim replied:
      Exactly, the cognitive dissonance is immense right now.

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 15:18

    Captaining Porto at 18 and then moving to Wolves in the EFL and then to Saudi Arabia. Extremely lacklustre career for someone with so much talent.

  • Comment posted by henrysquire, today at 15:12

    Shows which professionals love the game and which love the money.

    • Reply posted by malcolm roberts, today at 15:23

      malcolm roberts replied:
      They all love the money ......

  • Comment posted by RIPPER, today at 15:16

    Well understandable from Wolves as they can't afford to lose him for free, can't say the same for Neves although he did say it was his dream as a young boy to play in Saudi Arabia...

  • Comment posted by jakeharrison187, today at 15:14

    Ruben Neves, true definition of a mercenary

    • Reply posted by Lesley, today at 15:33

      Lesley replied:
      I mean, he wouldn't have gone to Wolves in the first place if he weren't one.

  • Comment posted by MILODJ71, today at 15:23

    Seems a money based lazy move. Yes top players are going but only as a final big bucks move. This guy has more than 5 years in him.

