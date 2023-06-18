Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

So far, so exceedingly good. Scotland are seeking to extend their flawless start to Euro 2024 qualifying when they welcome Georgia to Hampden on Tuesday.

Having delivered the late sucker punch to floor Erling Haaland's Norway on Saturday, should Kenny McLean be rewarded with a start? Might Nathan Patterson take over from Aaron Hickey at wing-back?

And with Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet both ready and willing for action, is Lyndon Dykes due a rest after his exhausting solo shift up front in Oslo?

Give Steve Clarke a run for his money by choosing your Scotland XI for the crucial game.