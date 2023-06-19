Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The New Saints players celebrate after winning the 2022-23 Cymru Premier

Colwyn Bay will make their Cymru Premier debut at home against Caernarfon Town on the opening weekend of the new season.

Bay, promoted as last season's Cymru North champions, returned to Welsh football in 2019 after 35 years playing in England.

Cymru South champions Barry Town return to the top-flight after a season's absence with a trip to Bala Town.

Champions The New Saints begin their defence at home to Connah's Quay Nomads

Saints, who won their 15th title last season, face the side who finished runners-up on Friday 11 August.

The opening evening will also see Haverfordwest County, who won last season's European play-off final, face Pontypridd United.

The first phase of the season concludes on Saturday, 13 January.

JD Cymru Premier first round of fixtures in full

Friday, 11 August

Haverfordwest County v Pontypridd United

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads

Saturday, 12 August

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met

Bala Town v Barry Town United

Newtown v Penybont

Sunday, 13 August

Colwyn Bay v Caernarfon Town