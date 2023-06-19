Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kyah Simon played for Tottenham for two years

Forward Kyah Simon has been named in Australia's 29-player provisional squad for this summer's Women's World Cup, despite not playing for eight months.

Simon tore her anterior cruciate ligament in October while playing for Tottenham.

The 31-year-old missed out on the 2019 World Cup because of an ankle injury.

Coach Tony Gustavsson will reveal the final squad of 23 for the tournament, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, at a later date.

Simon, who has 111 caps for Australia, was released by Tottenham on 2 June.

Nine Women's Super League players are included in the provisional team, with Chelsea's Sam Kerr, Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord among those named.

Courtney Nevin, who was on loan to Leicester City from Hammarby in the 2022-23 season, is also included.

Australia are in group B and their first match is against the Republic of Ireland on 20 July, before facing Nigeria and Canada.

Australia's provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham), Teagan Micah (Rosengard), Jada Whyman (Sydney FC), Lydia Williams (Brighton).

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Steph Catley (Arsenal), Charlotte Grant (Vittsjo GIK), Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City), Aivi Luik (BK Hacken), Courtney Nevin (Leicester City on loan from Hammarby), Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjo GIK).

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac (Racing Louisville), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby IF), Katrina Gorry (Vittsjo GIK), Chloe Logarzo (Western Logarzo), Amy Sayer (Stanford University), Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave), Clare Wheeler (Everton), Tameka Yallop (SK Brann).

Forwards: Larissa Crummer (SK Brann), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City), Emily Gielnik (Free agent), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Free agent), Remy Siemsen (Leicester City), Kyah Simon (Free agent), Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC).