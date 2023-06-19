Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season

Shadows cast over Manchester City's historic Treble because of Financial Fair Play charges are "frustrating", says chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

City are facing 115 Premier League charges for breaching numerous financial regulations.

The club became the second English team to achieve the Treble after Manchester United in 1999.

"What these players have achieved this year, the Treble, is incredible," Khaldoon said.

"I hope people focus and judge them for their football and what they're achieving on the pitch and what they're achieving in every competition they're in. That's the reality."

City have been referred to an independent commission for more than 100 alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018 and manager Pep Guardiola has already said he would like the matters dealt with immediately.

Speaking in an end-of-year in-house interview, Khaldoon added: "It's very frustrating because it takes so much from the great work that's happening at this club.

"The club as a whole is well run - very well run.

"I can't talk about them (the charges) unfortunately for legal reasons. These are proceedings that take whatever time they take and when we're done, I'll give you my very blunt views. I have very strong views on that, but I am going to be unfortunately very restrained today."