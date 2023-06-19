Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Reiten and Maren Mjelde (left) played a vital role in Chelsea winning their fourth successive WSL title

Chelsea winger Guro Reiten and Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum have been named in Norway's final 23-player squad for this summer's Women's World Cup.

Reiten, 28, scored nine goals in 21 matches for the Blues last season and was nominated alongside Maanum for WSL player of the season.

A total of six WSL players feature in Hege Riise's side.

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen is also named after taking a break due to heart problems and fatigue.

The striker announced she would be taking a step back from international football in August 2022 and missed Norway's World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and Albania.

Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde will captain the two-time European champions and will play alongside Brighton defender Guro Bergsvand.

They are joined by Manchester United's Vilde Boe Risa, Manchester City's Julie Blakstad and Amalie Eikeland, who was part of the relegated Reading squad.

Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or in 2018, is one of four forwards who make the final squad.

The 27-year-old returned to the international set-up for Euro 2022, after a five-year hiatus for protesting against what she felt was a lack of respect for female footballers in Norway.

Riise's side face New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament on Thursday, 20 July.

Switzerland and the Philippines make up the rest of Group A.

Norway's final squad

Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Guro Pettersen (Valerenga), Aurora Mikalsen (Brann).

Defenders: Anja Sonstevold (Inter Milan), Mathilde Harviken (Rosenborg), Tuva Hansen (Bayern Munich), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Marit Bratberg Lund (Brann), Guro Bergsvand (Brighton), Thea Bjelde (Valerenga), Sara Horte (Rosenborg).

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Barcelona), Vilde Boe Risa (Manchester United), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Amalie Eikeland (Reading), Julie Blakstad (Manchester City), Emilie Haavi (Roma).

Forwards: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Sophie Roman Haug (Roma), Karina Saevik (Avaldsnes), Anna Josendal (Rosenborg).