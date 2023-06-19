Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joselu scored the winning goal in Spain's victory over Italy in the Nations League semi-final

Real Madrid have signed Spain international Joselu on a season-long loan from Espanyol, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Joselu, 33, was La Liga's third-highest scorer last season, with 16 goals, despite his side being relegated.

The former Stoke City and Newcastle United forward also scored in Spain's winning Nations League campaign.

His signing follows the departure of Real striker Karim Benzema who joined Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad.

Real are looking to fill the void left by the Ballon d'Or-winning French forward, who was their second-highest scorer of all time.

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Madrid as the preferred replacement for Benzema.

Joselu returns to the Spanish capital, having previously joined Real's youth academy in 2010. He made his debut for the first team in 2011, scoring three minutes after coming off the bench against Almería.

Since leaving Real in 2012, the Spanish striker has played in both the Bundesliga and Premier League.

He scored 10 goals in the English top flight across stints with Stoke City and Newcastle United, before returning to Spain in 2019 with Alaves.

Joselu joined Espanyol before the 2022-23 season and finished the campaign behind only Robert Lewandowski and Benzema in the La Liga scoring charts, before making his international debut in March.