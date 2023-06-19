Hull City captain Lewie Coyle has scored two goals in 100 appearances for the club

Hull City captain Lewie Coyle has signed a new three-year contract.

The 27-year-old full-back has made 100 appearances for his hometown team since joining from Fleetwood in August 2020.

"I'm over the moon. I've been vocal about what this club means to me," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It's always nice to feel wanted and when they come to you with a long-term deal it gives you a feeling that you are being rewarded for how you've played."

He added: "Our goal is clear. We want to get to the Premier League and if we can achieve that in the time of this contract I'd be a happy man. It would be a dream come true.

"We have to do everything we can to get up out of this league."