Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Bournemouth have sacked Gary O'Neil less than seven months after he was appointed as the club's permanent manager.

The 40-year-old took charge as interim boss after Scott Parker was sacked in August, then was appointed on a permanent basis in November.

O'Neil won 10 of his 34 Premier League games in charge last season, guiding Bournemouth to a 15th-placed finish.

"This has been a difficult decision," Bournemouth owner Bill Foley said.

"It has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club."

Bournemouth have said they will announce O'Neil's successor "imminently".

More to follow.