Bolton Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a two-year deal following his release by Premier League side Chelsea.

The 24-year-old left the Blues at the end of last season having never made a first-team appearance for the club.

He has had extensive loan experience and spent most of the past two seasons with Hull City, making 30 appearances.

"I'm delighted to be here. After seven years of loans, this is my first permanent move", he said.

"This is the right time for me. I'm at a good age and it will be good to feel like I'm here for the long run and not just for a loan."

Baxter made 12 Championship appearances for Hull last season.

