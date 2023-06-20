Head coach John Mousinho says there is still "plenty of work" going on behind closed doors to get players to Portsmouth - but at the moment the club have secured most of their top targets in the transfer window

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho says the club have secured most of their top targets so far in the summer transfer window.

Pompey signed five players - two defensive and three attacking - in 48 hours at the end of last week.

"We haven't missed out on many of our number one targets," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"One of the most important things we have done this window is not waste time on players who are unattainable."

He added: "Sometimes at the start there can be a few players who might become available to League One, but then it becomes apparent very quickly that they are not.

"The ones that we have targeted we have managed to get."

Portsmouth brought in goalkeeper Will Norris, defender Conor Shaughnessy, forward Christian Saydee, midfielder Terry Devlin and winger Anthony Scully.

Mousinho, who is entering his first full season with the club, says it was important to get the players to Fratton Park before the team heads out to Spain for their pre-season training camp.

"We wanted to make sure there was a lot of positivity going into pre-season," he said.

"It was important that we had the players in the building for the beginning of pre-season as well.

"Before we go to Spain, we have a week here so we will go to training camp with a solid base to work from."

'We are still working on a few more players'

The 37-year-old first time head coach - who took the helm at Pompey in January - says he does not anticipate any more signings this week.

He believes their training camp in Spain will be a good chance for the squad to reset after a significant turnover of players following the club's eighth placed finish in League One last season.

"Going out to Spain on the Sunday is a really good opportunity for new faces to bed-in and for some of the young lads coming through to get integrated into the squad," he added.

"It's also a massive opportunity for us coaches to get the principles into the players and get them ready for the start of the season.

"We are still working on a few more players in the window but whether we get them done over the coming days, I don't know.

"What you saw last week was a culmination of quite a few months of work. There is still plenty of work going on in the background."