Cole Stockton (right) ended last season by scoring seven goals in his final four games for Morecambe

Burton Albion have agreed a deal to sign striker Cole Stockton on a free transfer when his contract with Morecambe expires.

He will move to the Pirelli Stadium on 1 July on a two-year deal after four seasons with the Shrimpers.

The 29-year-old scored 12 goals in 44 appearances last season.

"I worked with him in 2015 at Southport and he's proved himself to be a top Football League forward since then," said Burton boss Dino Maamria.

"He makes things happen in the final third. If you give the ball to him, he will create and score goals without a shadow of a doubt. He will fit in well with the team we are looking to build."

Stockton began his career at Tranmere Rovers and had spells with Scottish club Hearts and Carlisle United before returning to Prenton Park in the summer of 2018.

He moved to Morecambe 12 months later and scored 52 goals in 152 league games, but the club were relegated last season after finishing 22nd in League One, seven places below the Brewers.

"I know about Burton, what kind of club they are and what the fans expect," he said.

"I want to get going now; get through pre-season fit and strong and be prepared for the first game of the season."

