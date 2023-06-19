Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Matty Jones won 13 caps for Wales between 1999 and 2003

Matty Jones is relishing facing top seeds Denmark in his first competitive game in charge of Wales Under-21s.

Jones, the former Wales international, replaced Paul Bodin as manager in September 2022 and has taken charge of three friendly matches since then.

Wales face Denmark in Vejle in their opening game of the 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign on Tuesday (17:00 BST).

"These are the starts that I ask for," Jones said.

"There's no way of avoiding it and it actually put a smile on my face when we knew we were up against the top seeds, a team that's qualified for this tournament the last four times out of five.

"We know it's going to be a major challenge, but in terms of our preparation, playing the likes of Scotland, Colombia and Austria, I've put those challenges in front of the players.

"I made sure that we had higher ranked teams than us to make sure it now becomes seamless and they're used to the pressures, the demands and the skill and quality that they're up against.

"Hopefully we've put ourselves in a really good position that it makes it slightly easier for the players come the game."

Brentford's Fin Stevens will captain a side bolstered by the presence of senior international Rubin Colwill, the Cardiff City forward.

Denmark beat Lithuania 2-1 in the opening game of Group A, which also includes the Czech Republic and Iceland.

Wales have never qualified for the Euro Under-21 finals, with a play-off defeat by England in 2007 the closest they have come.

While the aim will be to qualify, former Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder Jones says the main objective of the under-21s is to continue providing players for the senior side.

"Ultimately the importance is transitioning players from this age group into the first team," Jones added.

"We're trying to build a culture where we're providing opportunity and creating that easy step into that environment. I think that's been done fantastically well.

"We've had a lot of contact with them over the four, five days we were at home last week and integrating not just with players, but staff.

"Aaron Ramsey came to speak with the players and gave some really powerful messages.

"It's the start of a special journey we're about to go on and the importance of winning and being competitive in the first game is the ultimate importance.

"If we don't have that mindset then we're not going to be in a position to compete."