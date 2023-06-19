Regan Hendry: Tranmere Rovers sign midfielder from Forest Green Rovers
Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Regan Hendry on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers following a loan spell with the club last season.
The 25-year-old made 19 appearances for Rovers having joined in January.
He played 63 games for Forest Green, helping them win the League Two title in 2021-22.
"I got a taste of what Tranmere and the fans are about over the last five months, and am happy to commit myself to the club," he told the club website.
