Rico was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Seville after his accident

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has come out of his coma three weeks after a horse riding accident.

The accident occurred while Rico, 29, was participating in an annual pilgrimage in the El Rocio region of Huelva in Spain in May.

At the time, his family said Rico suffered "a serious mishap due to a mule cart and a horse that hit him".

Outside his Seville hospital on Monday, Rico's wife confirmed he is awake and recovering "little by little".

Speaking to Telecinco external-link , Alba Silva said: "[He's] taking small steps forward and the truth is that we already see the light a little more."

She added: "Little by little he is recovering and I knew from the beginning that he was going to get better because he is a champion."

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Rico spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Premier League side Fulham.

The Spaniard followed that with a season-long loan at PSG before making the switch permanent in September 2020. He has made 29 appearances for the French side.